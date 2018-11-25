Credit Suisse AG Buys 306,770 Shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Canadian Natural Resource worth $66,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 55.1% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,440,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,812 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,304,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,994,000 after buying an additional 456,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 12.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,570,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,783,000 after buying an additional 281,662 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie downgraded Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.10%.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

