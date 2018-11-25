Credit Suisse AG Acquires 25,125 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $69,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. FMR LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 588.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,989,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,776 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth approximately $194,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth approximately $99,127,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 188.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 807,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth approximately $86,508,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $1,165,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 221,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $28,099,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,586 shares of company stock worth $75,510,422 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV opened at $117.73 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

