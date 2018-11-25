Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,897 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 424,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,274,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSC. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,897 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/crawford-investment-counsel-inc-buys-7897-shares-of-mts-systems-co-mtsc.html.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.