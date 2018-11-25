Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 26th. Analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

