Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Position Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Core-Mark worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 136.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 292.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 72,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $41.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In related news, VP Christopher Hobson sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $178,602.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

