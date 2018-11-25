Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2,739.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 88.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 211.7% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Gabelli raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 24.59%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/copart-inc-cprt-position-raised-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.