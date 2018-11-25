Contrasting TreeHouse Foods (THS) & Future Fintech Group (FTFT)

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Future Fintech Group and TreeHouse Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Fintech Group $10.46 million 3.26 -$102.58 million N/A N/A TreeHouse Foods $6.31 billion 0.47 -$286.20 million $2.81 18.86

Future Fintech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TreeHouse Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Future Fintech Group and TreeHouse Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TreeHouse Foods 0 9 2 0 2.18

TreeHouse Foods has a consensus target price of $48.30, suggesting a potential downside of 8.87%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Future Fintech Group.

Risk and Volatility

Future Fintech Group has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Future Fintech Group and TreeHouse Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Fintech Group -5,720.83% -401.98% -55.58% TreeHouse Foods -5.93% 5.61% 2.17%

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Future Fintech Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. The company also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it offers business incubation and acceleration services for block chain companies. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as hotels, supermarkets, and other outlets; through trade Websites; and indirectly through distributors. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts. The Beverages segment offers broths, liquid non-dairy creamers, non-dairy powdered creamers, powdered drinks, single serve hot beverages, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Condiments segment offers cheese and pudding products; jams, preserves, and jellies; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pickles and related products; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; and table and flavored syrups. The Meals segment offers baking and mix powders; powdered soups and gravies; macaroni and cheese; pasta; ready-to-eat and hot cereals; skillet dinners; and condensed and ready to serve soup and infant feeding products. The Snacks segment offers bars, dried fruits, snack nuts, trail mixes, and other wholesome snacks. The company sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

