Contrasting H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) and Healthier Choices Management (HCMC)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S- has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthier Choices Management has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S- and Healthier Choices Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S- $2.62 billion 2.98 $398.58 million $2.51 15.62 Healthier Choices Management $12.96 million 0.45 -$9.86 million N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S- has higher revenue and earnings than Healthier Choices Management.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S- and Healthier Choices Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S- 20.26% 36.99% 21.75% Healthier Choices Management -118.88% -2,225.46% -131.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H. Lundbeck A/S- shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Healthier Choices Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S- pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Healthier Choices Management does not pay a dividend. H. Lundbeck A/S- pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for H. Lundbeck A/S- and Healthier Choices Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S- 1 1 0 0 1.50 Healthier Choices Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S- beats Healthier Choices Management on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Denmark and internationally. Its products include Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Cipralex/Lexapro, Northera, Onfi, Rexulti, Sabril, and Xenazine. The company offers pharmaceutical products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, Bipolar I disorder, Epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. H. Lundbeck A/S sells its products to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. The company also provides replacement parts, including batteries, coils, refill cartridges, or cartomizers that contain the liquid solution, atomizers, tanks, and e-liquids, as well as various types of chargers, carrying cases, and lanyards. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name. It sells its products through 13 vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States. In addition, it offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items through Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store. The company was formerly known as Vapor Corp. and changed its name to Healthier Choices Management Corp. in March 2017. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

