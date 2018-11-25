Contrasting BCE (BCE) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C does not pay a dividend. BCE pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

80.4% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A BCE 12.13% 18.73% 5.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $5.43 billion 1.52 $711.58 million $3.31 11.61 BCE $17.52 billion 2.16 $2.25 billion $2.62 16.11

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 1 1 0 2.50 BCE 0 2 4 0 2.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.46%. BCE has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than BCE.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access, Internet protocol TV and telephony, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services. This segment also offers home security and monitoring services; competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; virtual private networks, point-to-point data networks, and international network solutions; and Web and audio conferencing, and email solutions. The Bell Media segment offers conventional, specialty, and pay TV; and digital media, radio broadcasting, and out-of-home advertising services, as well as sports and other event production and broadcasting services. This segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and 4 pay TV channels; 105 licensed radio stations; 31,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company also distributes mobile products. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

