Contango Income Generator Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (CIE)

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th.

ASX CIE opened at A$0.86 ($0.61) on Friday.

