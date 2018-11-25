Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 16.30%. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 17,011 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $241,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 191.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1,285.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

