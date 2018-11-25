Condensate (RAIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $365.00

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Condensate has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Condensate has a market cap of $361,013.00 and $365.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.02243901 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000321 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000730 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001562 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Condensate Coin Profile

Condensate (RAIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 399,060,650 coins. The official message board for Condensate is www.rainblog.de . Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain . Condensate’s official website is condensate.co

Condensate Coin Trading

Condensate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

