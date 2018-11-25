Comparing Waste Connections (WCN) & China Industrial Waste Management (CIWT)

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and China Industrial Waste Management (OTCMKTS:CIWT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Waste Connections alerts:

This table compares Waste Connections and China Industrial Waste Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $4.63 billion 4.32 $576.81 million $2.16 35.19 China Industrial Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than China Industrial Waste Management.

Risk & Volatility

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Industrial Waste Management has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Waste Connections and China Industrial Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 1 8 0 2.89 China Industrial Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Connections presently has a consensus target price of $84.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than China Industrial Waste Management.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and China Industrial Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 15.14% 10.07% 5.31% China Industrial Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Waste Connections pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. China Industrial Waste Management does not pay a dividend. Waste Connections pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Connections beats China Industrial Waste Management on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.

About China Industrial Waste Management

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage. It is also involved in the treatment of municipal sewage, as well as sludge resulting from the processing of sewage that is routed from the sewage treatment facilities located in Dalian and surrounding areas. The company operates a sewage treatment facility and a sludge treatment facility in Dalian, as well as provides environmental pollution remediation services to the Dalian municipal government. In addition, it offers environmental protection, technology consultation, pollution treatment, waste management design processing, waste disposal, waste transportation, and onsite waste management services. The company sells its recycled materials, including cupric sulfate, as well as metals and methane derived from sludge treatment to commodity traders and metallurgical companies. China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Dalian, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.