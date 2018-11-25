Comparing Strategic Education (STRA) and Sunlands Online Education Group (STG)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education -8.74% 10.30% 8.05% Sunlands Online Education Group N/A N/A N/A

27.1% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Strategic Education and Sunlands Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sunlands Online Education Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Strategic Education presently has a consensus target price of $155.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.80%. Sunlands Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. Given Sunlands Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlands Online Education Group is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $454.85 million 6.12 $20.61 million $3.11 41.26 Sunlands Online Education Group $149.11 million 2.74 -$141.18 million N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Dividends

Strategic Education pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sunlands Online Education Group does not pay a dividend. Strategic Education pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

