Comparing Novation Companies (NOVC) & Realogy (RLGY)

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Novation Companies alerts:

This table compares Novation Companies and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -10.14% N/A -17.08% Realogy 6.71% 8.74% 2.93%

Novation Companies has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realogy has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Realogy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Novation Companies does not pay a dividend. Realogy pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novation Companies and Realogy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Realogy 2 1 3 0 2.17

Realogy has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.78%. Given Realogy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realogy is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and Realogy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.12 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Realogy $6.11 billion 0.36 $431.00 million $1.57 11.76

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Novation Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Realogy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Realogy beats Novation Companies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.