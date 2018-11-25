Comparing Methes Energies International (MEIL) and Codexis (CDXS)

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Methes Energies International and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Codexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Methes Energies International has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Methes Energies International and Codexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codexis $50.02 million 19.49 -$22.99 million ($0.50) -36.10

Methes Energies International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Profitability

This table compares Methes Energies International and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A Codexis -14.26% -25.72% -14.95%

Summary

Methes Energies International beats Codexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

