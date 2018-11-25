Comparing AdvanSix (ASIX) & Cereplast (CERPQ)

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) and Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdvanSix and Cereplast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.48 billion 0.54 $146.69 million $3.00 8.83 Cereplast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than Cereplast.

Volatility & Risk

AdvanSix has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cereplast has a beta of -2.97, indicating that its share price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and Cereplast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 7.86% 16.18% 6.46% Cereplast N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AdvanSix and Cereplast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cereplast 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdvanSix currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.13%. Given AdvanSix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Cereplast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AdvanSix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cereplast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Cereplast on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics. Its compostable and sustainable resins are used in injection molding, thermoforming, blown films, blow molding, extrusion for profiles, and extrusion coating. The company was formerly known as Biocorp North America Inc. and changed its name to Cereplast, Inc. in March 2005. Cereplast, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Seymour, Indiana. On March 27, 2014, the voluntary petition of Cereplast, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 10, 2014.Cereplast, Inc. is in Liquidation.

