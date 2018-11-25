Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,513,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,493,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 866,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.19 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

