Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.90.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

