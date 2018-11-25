Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mylan by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,157 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Mylan by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

MYL stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mylan NV has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-decreases-holdings-in-mylan-nv-myl.html.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.