Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 927.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

JKF opened at $102.15 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $112.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-purchases-1513-shares-of-ishares-morningstar-large-cap-value-etf-jkf.html.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.