Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,906,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,787,000 after buying an additional 2,030,430 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,376,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,805,000 after buying an additional 698,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,450,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,417,000 after buying an additional 82,602 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,918,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,001,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,663,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,910,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-2-62-million-position-in-cms-energy-co-cms.html.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.