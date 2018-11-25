Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,576 Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the second quarter worth $290,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the second quarter worth $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 41.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter.

CCD stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

