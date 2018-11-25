Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $851,000 Position in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,729,000 after buying an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Autoliv by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Autoliv by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

