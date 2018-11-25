Commonwealth Bank of Australia Decreases Position in WestRock Co (WRK)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in WestRock were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

WRK stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WestRock Co has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

