Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires New Position in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,789,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,514,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,973,000 after purchasing an additional 190,010 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,459,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 299,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 57.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,952,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,641,000 after purchasing an additional 714,970 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXW stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Corecivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

