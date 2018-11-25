Comerica Bank Sells 9,556 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $42,071.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,071.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

