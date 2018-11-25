Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,845,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,384,363,000 after buying an additional 2,775,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 1,949,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,009,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $154,871,000 after buying an additional 1,862,983 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,464,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after buying an additional 1,014,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,093,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $315,846,000 after buying an additional 958,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

CTSH stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $63,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $929,282. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

