CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLI. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CLS in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target for the company.

LON:CLI opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Thursday. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 170.22 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 256.42 ($3.35).

In related news, insider E Henry Klotz sold 50,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £111,386 ($145,545.54).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

