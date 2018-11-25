Clearway Energy Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (CWEN.A)

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.331 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Shares of CWEN.A stock opened at $17.89 on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

