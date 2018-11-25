Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN/A) Plans $0.33 Dividend

Clearway Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.331 per share on Monday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS CWEN/A opened at $17.89 on Friday.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

