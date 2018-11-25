Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

CMP opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.05. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.73%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

