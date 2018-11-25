Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $87.09 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $86.52 and a one year high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

