City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 29,023 Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (MQT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth $404,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth $907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 15.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 46.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

MQT stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

