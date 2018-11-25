Citigroup Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €41.20 Price Target

Citigroup set a €41.20 ($47.91) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.57 ($54.15).

DHER stock opened at €32.18 ($37.42) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a one year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

