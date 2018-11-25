Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,715 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.49.

In other news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

