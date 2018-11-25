CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $126.40 and a 1 year high of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

