CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,517 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,915 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

NYSE:LLY opened at $112.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $20,029,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,970,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,322,157.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $9,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock worth $165,108,695. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/cibc-world-markets-inc-has-9-million-position-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.