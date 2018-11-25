CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.94 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,582,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,834,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $123,717,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $131,920,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $467.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.40.

SHW stock opened at $415.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

