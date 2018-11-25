CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in Halliburton (HAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 201,635 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 59.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,982,458 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $282,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,541 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,310,000. Natixis lifted its position in Halliburton by 79.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,771,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 121.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,687,497 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $121,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,332 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Societe Generale set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

