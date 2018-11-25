CIBC Trims Seven Generations Energy (VII) Target Price to C$20.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

TSE:VII opened at C$11.07 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.89 and a 12-month high of C$19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,350.00. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,800 in the last three months.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.