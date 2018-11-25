Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT) Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,303,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,333,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,889,000 after buying an additional 136,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,629,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 990.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 638,479 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research firms have commented on CHT. HSBC cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

