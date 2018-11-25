China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical makes up approximately 1.2% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
SNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $113.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP).
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.