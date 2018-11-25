Chemed (CHE) and New York Health Care (BBAL) Head-To-Head Survey

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Chemed has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.2% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Chemed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chemed pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. New York Health Care does not pay a dividend. Chemed pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemed has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 11.73% 35.13% 20.40% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chemed and New York Health Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 1 2 0 2.67 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemed currently has a consensus price target of $328.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Chemed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemed is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemed and New York Health Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $1.67 billion 2.88 $98.17 million $5.36 56.02 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Summary

Chemed beats New York Health Care on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and operated territories, independent contractor-operated territories, and franchised locations. This segment also manufactures and sells products and equipment, including drain cleaning machines and drain cleaning solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

