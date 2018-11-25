Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $914.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

