Chase Co. (CCF) is Minerva Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Chase accounts for approximately 10.4% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $62,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,974.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,142.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $611,196 in the last quarter.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $131.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

