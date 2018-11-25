Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 94,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $127.40 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $250,958.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,288 shares of company stock worth $3,930,176. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

