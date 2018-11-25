Charah Solutions (CHRA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Charah Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE CHRA opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.