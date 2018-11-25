Cfra Analysts Give Deere & Company (DE) a $158.00 Price Target

Cfra set a $158.00 price target on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.