CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Stake Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.65 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

